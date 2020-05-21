ValuEngine Downgrades United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) to Sell

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UAL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.50. United Continental has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Continental will post -19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in United Continental by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.