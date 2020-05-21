Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ (CYCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 449.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of CYCC opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.17. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $1.42. Analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

