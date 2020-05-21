Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gannett (NYSE:GCI) to Hold

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gannett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

GCI stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Gannett has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $948.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Research analysts predict that Gannett will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Reed acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $385,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 396,133 shares of company stock valued at $903,426. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gannett stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.05% of Gannett worth $39,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

