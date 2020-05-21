Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,245.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,071 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,503 shares of company stock worth $274,875.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.