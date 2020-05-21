FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FORTESCUE METAL/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.28. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

