Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Buy

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Frontdoor stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. Frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,515,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,886,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

