Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

