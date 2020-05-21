Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GAN (NYSE:GAN) to “Buy”

GAN (NYSE:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GAN. Craig Hallum started coverage on GAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on GAN in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:GAN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

