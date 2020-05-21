Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trivago from $3.30 to $1.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.15 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

Get Trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. Trivago has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Trivago had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $1,679,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trivago by 64.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Story: Derivative

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.