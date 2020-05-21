Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Sell

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSTR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

FSTR opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.67. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.52). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in L.B. Foster by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at $316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in L.B. Foster by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

