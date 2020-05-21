Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Sell

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.25. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $478,873.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,950 shares of company stock worth $97,907. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 82,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

