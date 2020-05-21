Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SKYS opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Sky Solar has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

