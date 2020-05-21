ValuEngine Upgrades Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to “Sell”

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVAC. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $102.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.82. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 649.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,687,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

