SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

SRDX opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 1.00. SurModics has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SurModics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after purchasing an additional 433,301 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 71,887 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 718,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

