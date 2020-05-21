Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

GAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

GAIN opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $341.73 million, a PE ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

