TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBK. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $789.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

