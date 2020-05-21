ValuEngine Upgrades Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to “Sell”

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,817,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after buying an additional 210,891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Qiwi by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 131,002 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Qiwi by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Qiwi by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,055,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 719,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

