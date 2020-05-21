ValuEngine Upgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Buy

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,238.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,300 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,237,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after buying an additional 1,093,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

