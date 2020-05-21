Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) to Buy

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

FVCB opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 595,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.