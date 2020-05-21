Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $374.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.