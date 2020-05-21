Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on Cervus Equipment and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of CERV opened at C$7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. Cervus Equipment has a 1 year low of C$4.73 and a 1 year high of C$13.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

