TD Securities Increases Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$7.00

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

TSE:CERV opened at C$7.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.53. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$4.73 and a 52-week high of C$13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $104.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

