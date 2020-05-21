Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $996.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

