Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $425.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.11). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 681.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $54,945.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,179 shares of company stock worth $277,157. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

