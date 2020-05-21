Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 280 ($3.68). Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WJG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target (down from GBX 290 ($3.81)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Watkin Jones from GBX 282 ($3.71) to GBX 267 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

WJG opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.87) on Tuesday. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 118.17 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 299.50 ($3.94). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The company has a market cap of $364.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.90.

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

