Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

UDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Udg Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Udg Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 865 ($11.38).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

Udg Healthcare stock opened at GBX 681.50 ($8.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Udg Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 612.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 720.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.