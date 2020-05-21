Contrasting CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) & AIM ImmunoTech (NASDAQ:AIM)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and AIM ImmunoTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $4.13 million 60.11 -$46.03 million ($0.42) -5.86 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 512.84 -$9.53 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A -51.65% -37.72% AIM ImmunoTech -5,392.43% -61.52% -40.34%

Risk and Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.28%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprises ZEVALIN, an ibritumomab tiuxetan injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In addition, the company engages in the development of a portfolio of 26 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), including entecavir and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate indicated for hepatitis B virus; and 4 pipeline ANDAs that are pending FDA approval. Further, it is involved in developing ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II studies for solid tumors, as well as various proprietary early-stage immune-oncological potential candidates in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, and cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

