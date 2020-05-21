Head-To-Head Contrast: Royal Hawaiian Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) vs. Corteva (OTCMKTS:CTVA)

Royal Hawaiian Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Royal Hawaiian Orchards alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Hawaiian Orchards and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Hawaiian Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 1 13 13 0 2.44

Corteva has a consensus price target of $30.18, suggesting a potential upside of 20.27%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than Royal Hawaiian Orchards.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Hawaiian Orchards and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Hawaiian Orchards N/A N/A N/A Corteva -5.91% 5.09% 2.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Hawaiian Orchards and Corteva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Hawaiian Orchards $32.19 million 1.15 $1.18 million N/A N/A Corteva $13.85 billion 1.36 -$959.00 million $1.43 17.55

Royal Hawaiian Orchards has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corteva.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Royal Hawaiian Orchards shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corteva beats Royal Hawaiian Orchards on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Hawaiian Orchards

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. produces, markets, and distributes macadamia nut-based products in the United States. The company operates in two business segments, Orchards and Branded Products. The Orchards segment sells wet-in-shell and dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and nut kernel. It also provides contract farming services and leases orchards. The Branded Products segment sells bulk kernel under the brand name of ROYAL HAWAIIAN ORCHARDS. The company owns or leases approximately 5,010 tree acres of macadamia orchards in two locations on the island of Hawaii, as well as 641 tree acres to another party. It also farms approximately 433 tree acres of macadamia orchards in Hawaii for other orchard owners. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Hawaiian Orchards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Hawaiian Orchards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.