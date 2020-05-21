Comparing BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) & CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A CapitaLand 30.76% 4.64% 2.27%

0.0% of CapitaLand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR and CapitaLand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR $1.49 billion 1.54 $412.89 million N/A N/A CapitaLand $4.15 billion 2.09 $1.31 billion N/A N/A

CapitaLand has higher revenue and earnings than BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR and CapitaLand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00 CapitaLand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Volatility & Risk

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CapitaLand beats BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. Beach Energy Limited was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments. Its real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, lodging, offices, homes, and real estate investment trusts and funds. CapitaLand Limited also invests in real estate financial products and assets; and provides investment advisory and management services, as well as real estate asset management services. In addition, it offers software and network technique development and management and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Pidemco Land Limited and changed its name to CapitaLand Limited in November 2000. CapitaLand Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

