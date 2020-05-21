Raymond James Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.72.

In other news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert acquired 3,900 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.42 per share, with a total value of C$75,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,822,702.94. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 30,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,218,609 shares in the company, valued at C$9,294,208.98. Insiders purchased a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $995,309 over the last three months.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.