Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$215.00 at National Bank Financial

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$105.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$155.40.
Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at C$205.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 8.38. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of C$98.29 and a 52-week high of C$214.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$180.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$149.31.
In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$977,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total value of C$3,282,328.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,556,648.88. Insiders have sold 178,339 shares of company stock valued at $34,387,186 in the last three months.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.