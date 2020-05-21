Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$215.00 at National Bank Financial

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$105.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$155.40.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at C$205.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 8.38. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of C$98.29 and a 52-week high of C$214.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$180.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$149.31.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$977,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total value of C$3,282,328.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,556,648.88. Insiders have sold 178,339 shares of company stock valued at $34,387,186 in the last three months.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

