Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Given New C$1.45 Price Target at Cormark

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.45 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

TSE GUY opened at C$1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.68 million and a PE ratio of -10.92. Guyana Goldfields has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

