H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HR.UN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE HR.UN opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.72. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,258.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,238,609 shares in the company, valued at C$10,915,737.26. Also, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.96 per share, with a total value of C$121,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,795,541.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 82,500 shares of company stock worth $995,309.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

