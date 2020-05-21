Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Shares of DK stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. Delek US has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

