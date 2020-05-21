H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR.UN. Raymond James dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 30,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,218,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,294,208.98. Also, Director Edward Allen Gilbert acquired 2,500 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,771 shares in the company, valued at C$1,643,908.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $995,309 in the last 90 days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

