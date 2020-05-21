Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.32.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$3.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$7.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

