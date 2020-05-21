Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.14.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $230.79 on Thursday. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.