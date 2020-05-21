Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Set at C$4.00 by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a C$4.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.32.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$3.47 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $817.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

