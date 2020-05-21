Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IVQ.U. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Invesque from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Invesque from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of TSE IVQ.U opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.44. Invesque has a 52-week low of C$1.59 and a 52-week high of C$7.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

