FGL (NYSE:FG) versus Vericity (NYSE:VERY) Critical Comparison

FGL (NYSE:FG) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get FGL alerts:

This table compares FGL and Vericity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $2.11 billion 1.10 $507.00 million $1.48 7.07 Vericity $135.30 million 1.37 -$19.32 million N/A N/A

FGL has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of FGL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FGL and Vericity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 5 0 0 2.00 Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

FGL presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. Given FGL’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FGL is more favorable than Vericity.

Profitability

This table compares FGL and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL 23.99% 14.61% 0.82% Vericity -15.65% -9.64% -2.97%

Summary

FGL beats Vericity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.