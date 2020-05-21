Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

ZYXI stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Zynex has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $615.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zynex by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Zynex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

