Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.
ZYXI stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Zynex has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $615.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zynex by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Zynex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.