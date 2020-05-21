HC Wainwright Downgrades Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) to Neutral

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.
ZYXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.
OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $615.07 million, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Zynex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.
