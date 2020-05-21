HC Wainwright Downgrades Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) to Neutral

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $615.07 million, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Zynex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

