Morgan Stanley Upgrades WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) to “Overweight”

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

WIMHY stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.25. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

