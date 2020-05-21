Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $60.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

