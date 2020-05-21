WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) PT Raised to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops and manages industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution properties.

