WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) PT Raised to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.