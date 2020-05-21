Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Head to Head Review

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fujitsu and Morgan Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $35.49 billion 0.54 $1.48 billion N/A N/A Morgan Advanced Materials $1.38 billion 0.51 $61.80 million N/A N/A

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Morgan Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 4.19% 12.65% 5.25% Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fujitsu and Morgan Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 1 0 3 0 2.50 Morgan Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Fujitsu beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business networks and Internet/mobile content distribution; system support services, including maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The company's Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones, as well as navigation systems and mobile communication equipment. Its Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides SAP infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves retail, automotive, manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors. The company operates in the Americas, Oceania, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Japan, India, and rest of Asia. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys. It also provides high-performance products for aerospace, automotive, marine, and rail applications; components for petrochemical industry; and components used in medical monitoring and diagnostic instrumentation, as well as tools for treatment and surgery; and electronic components. In addition, the company offers designs and manufactures products for use in a range of process and manufacturing environments; develops products for power distribution and generation from renewable and traditional sources, as well as insulation materials for heat management; and supplies precision-engineered materials, components, and assemblies for defense and security markets. It also operates in the United States, China, Germany, France, Other Asian countries, Australasia, the Middle East and Africa, Other European countries, Other North America, and South America. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

