PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) versus Popular (OTCMKTS:BPOP) Head-To-Head Comparison

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH and Popular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH $24.62 million 1.63 $5.56 million N/A N/A Popular $2.83 billion 1.14 $671.14 million $6.88 5.47

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Popular 0 0 2 0 3.00

Popular has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.82%. Given Popular’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 17.07% 14.17% 1.58% Popular 18.98% 9.23% 1.03%

Risk and Volatility

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Popular beats PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans and lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, home construction loans, letters of credit, commercial real estate loans, and government assisted loans. In addition, it offers online/mobile banking and cash management services; and other services consisting of automated teller machine/debit cards and safe deposit boxes, as well as debit card protection services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, broker-dealer, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 172 branches, including 67 owned and 105 leased premises in Puerto Rico; 51 branches comprising 5 owned and 46 leased premises in New York, New Jersey, and Florida; and 619 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 22 ATMs in Virgin Islands, and 115 ATMs in the United States mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

