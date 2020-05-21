GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) & Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RIO) Head to Head Comparison

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Rio Tinto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $13.56 billion 3.76 $5.78 billion N/A N/A Rio Tinto $43.17 billion 1.51 $8.01 billion $6.33 8.28

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR).

Dividends

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $4.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Rio Tinto pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rio Tinto has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Rio Tinto is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Rio Tinto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Rio Tinto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Rio Tinto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rio Tinto 4 8 8 0 2.20

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Rio Tinto has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Rio Tinto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR).

Risk & Volatility

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rio Tinto beats GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, spare parts production, geological works, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ‘Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

