Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) vs. Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Head to Head Review

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Carolina Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Carolina Financial pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Carolina Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

9.4% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Carolina Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Carolina Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Carolina Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $35.74 million 5.19 $9.74 million N/A N/A Carolina Financial $224.23 million 3.64 $62.74 million $2.94 11.18

Carolina Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Risk & Volatility

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Financial has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Carolina Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 25.40% 9.17% 1.08% Carolina Financial 27.98% 10.49% 1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and Carolina Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Carolina Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Carolina Financial has a consensus price target of $36.22, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Carolina Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carolina Financial is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Summary

Carolina Financial beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial leases, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising orrespondent/wholesale mortgage and loan servicing. The company operates through a network of 61 full service branches and 2 loan production offices located in South and North Carolina. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

