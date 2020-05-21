Analyzing White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) & Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 3.92% 6.10% 3.11% White Mountains Insurance Group 46.40% -0.15% -0.12%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and White Mountains Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hathaway presently has a consensus price target of $367,000.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.96%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and White Mountains Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $254.62 billion 1.68 $81.42 billion $14,670.78 18.00 White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 3.12 $414.50 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; titanium, steel, and nickel; and seamless pipes and fittings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and property administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Other Operations segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity; facilitates claim payouts; Buzz, an online price comparison and booking platform for all the moving related services in the United Kingdom; and Wobi, a consumer-facing technology platform that enables price comparison. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

